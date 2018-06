TODAY

Today will be very warm with spells of hazy sunshine with top temperatures of between 24C and 27C.

Values will be a little lower in many coastal areas, with onshore sea breezes and with patches of sea mist at times.

TONIGHT

It will be dry and mostly clear overnight, with patchy high cloud and shallow mist or fog patches forming towards dawn.

It will remain humid with lowest temperatures of 12C to 16C in light variable breezes.