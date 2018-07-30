Monday's weather: Sunny spells with scattered showers and a risk of thunder

Today

Remaining overnight rain in southern and southeastern coastal areas will soon clear and many areas will be dry, with bright or sunny spells this morning.

However, scattered showers already in Atlantic coastal counties will become more widespread as the day progresses.

Some of the showers will be heavy, with a risk of thunder especially in the west and north.

A cool, fresh day, with maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.

Tonight

Showers will gradually become more isolated tonight retreating to Atlantic and southern coastal districts, leaving long clear spells.

Cloud is expected to increase from the west overnight, though, with showers or more prolonged spells of rain pushing in off the Atlantic to affect much of Connacht and parts of west Ulster and west Munster by morning.

Lowest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds will gradually freshen along Atlantic coasts.