Monday's weather: Sunny day with 28° highs - drought warning in effect

Today

Apart from some cloudy intervals early this morning, today will be warm and mostly sunny with light to moderate northeast breezes.

Highest temperatures of 22 to 28° for much of the country, warmest in Munster and south Leinster.

Cooler in northern and western parts of Connacht and Ulster with highs of 15 to 21°.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10° in the north to 15° in the south.

National weather warnings

A status yellow drought warning is in place for the week.

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland.

The warning is in place until Friday July 6th.

While a status yellow alert is also in place for high temperatures in Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Temperatures will reach 27° or higher in some areas today.