Monday's weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 11C to 14C

TODAY

It will be cold at first today. Any mist patches should lift during the morning to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells and variable cloud.

However, there is the chance of an isolated shower in north Ulster.

There will be fresh westerly winds in northern coastal areas but generally moderate breezes elsewhere.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry tonight with clear spells and just a few pockets of mist.

Minimum temperatures generally 4C to 8C degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly winds.