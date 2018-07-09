Monday's weather: Mostly dry with some mist or cloud; Highest temperatures 22C to 26C

TODAY

Mostly dry with some mist or cloud periods at first and just the odd spot of drizzle.

Later in the day there will be good sunny spells developing with the odd shower.

It will be a warm day again with top temperatures generally reaching 22C to 26C degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells but it will become cloudier in the north and some patches of mist may form towards dawn.

Lowest temperature will fall to between 9C and 14C degrees, mildest in the south. Winds will be light northerly or variable.