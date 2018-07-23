Monday's weather: Mild and cloudy start today, with some patchy rain

Today

A very mild, close and generally cloudy start to Monday with patchy rain and drizzle, producing a few heavy bursts locally across the northwest.

Brightening up in the northwest and west during the afternoon with somewhat fresher conditions developing.

Remaining rather warm, humid and overall quite cloudy in other areas with patchy light rain or drizzle continuing to sink southeastwards, with perhaps a few heavier bursts later today.

Maximum temperatures will range 18 to 25 degrees Celsius, in moderate southwesterly breezes (warmest once again in the east and southeast).

Tonight

Patchy rain or drizzle across east and southeast counties will clear early tonight.

Becoming dry under broken cloud, apart from the odd spot of rain or drizzle along Atlantic coasts.

Lowest temperatures will range 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, mildest in across the southeast.

Westerly breezes will be light.