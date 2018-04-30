Monday's weather: Generally dry and sunny, but some showers will develop later

Information supplied by Met Éireann

News
Monday&#39;s weather: Generally dry and sunny, but some showers will develop later

Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Today

Cold and clear this morning with a widespread ground frost and some icy patches.

The day ahead will be generally dry and sunny, but some local showers will develop later.

Highest temperatures ranging 9 to 13 degrees in light breezes.

Tonight

Cold again for most tonight with frost returning and minimum air temperatures zero to 4 degrees.

It will become milder in the west and southwest by morning as outbreaks of rain and freshening southerly winds move in from the Atlantic.