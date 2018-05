TODAY

It will be mostly cloudy this morning with patches of drizzle and light rain.

Drier and brighter conditions will develop in the afternoon and evening with sunny breaks.

It will become quite warm with highest temperatures ranging 16C to 19C degrees in mostly light southwest or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry tonight with cloud increasing again. Rain will reach the west coast by dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C degrees in light westerly winds.