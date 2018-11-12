Monday's weather: Cool and showery with sunny breaks; Highs of 9C to 12C

TODAY

Cool and showery today with occasional sunny breaks.

Mainly dry to begin in north Leinster and east Ulster this morning, but scattered showers affecting western and southern counties will become more widespread this afternoon and evening.

Some showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail.

Moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times along coasts will veer southwest later in the day.

Highs of 9C to 12C degrees.

TONIGHT

Showers persisting in many areas early tonight before becoming increasingly isolated overnight with long clear periods developing.

Light to moderate southwesterly breezes, will back southerly by morning.

Lows of 2C to 6C degrees with isolated mist patches and some grass frost in places.