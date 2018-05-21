Monday's weather: Cool and dry with rain later

Today

Today will be cool and overcast in most areas, with outbreaks of rain in most parts this morning, persistent and locally heavy in Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster.

In the southeast and along the east coast, any rain and drizzle will be lighter and patchy and it will become mainly dry in eastern and southeastern coastal counties today.

Mainly dry conditions will also develop along the west coast by afternoon and rain will become lighter and more intermittent elsewhere as the day progresses.

Maximum temperatures generally only 11 to 13 Celsius, but it will be milder in the east and southeast, with values of 15 to 18 Celsius.

Winds mostly light to moderate northerly but light and variable in the east and southeast.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry, with clear spells developing, but a few spots of drizzle will occur, mainly in the eastern half of the country.

Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 Celsius, coldest where breaks in cloud occur.

Winds mostly moderate northerly.