Monday's weather: A mostly dry start, with cloudier conditions later this morning

Today

Today will start out dry for many with a few sunny breaks, mainly in the south.

Along the west coast thicker cloud will bring patchy rain and drizzle and the cloud will extend eastwards through the morning, although most of the rain and drizzle will die away.

It will brighten up again from the west for a time in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast, with light to moderate northwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry but showery rain will develop in the northwest and along the west coast by morning.

Lowest temperatures will range between 15 degrees in the west and 12 degrees in the east with light to moderate westerly winds becoming southwesterly by morning.