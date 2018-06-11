Monday's weather: A largely dry day with sunny spells; highs of 20°

Today

It will be rather cloudy today but there will be sunny spells and it will be a largely dry day, with just isolated showers, these mainly in the northwest.

Highest temperatures 16 to 20°, warmest in the south.

Light to moderate northerly winds generally but a little fresher at the coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with clear spells.

Temperatures will fall to between 9 and 11° and winds will be mostly light, occasionally moderate from a northerly direction.