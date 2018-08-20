Monday's weather: A humid day with some drizzle and sunny spells

Today

Today will be mostly cloudy, with patches of drizzle, mist and fog at times.

But some dry spells too - best this afternoon and evening, with a few sunny spells breaking through.

Humid, top temperatures 17 to 22C, best over east Munster and south Leinster.

Winds light variable or southwesterly.

Tonight

Misty and mostly cloudy tonight. Some patches of rain, drizzle and fog scattered about, but a lot of dry weather too.

Very mild and humid, with light southerly breezes.

Lowest temperatures 13 to 16C.