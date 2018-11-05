Monday's weather: A dull and misty day, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle

Today

A damp or locally wet start to Monday after overnight rain, with surface flooding across parts of Leinster.

Dull and misty for much of the day, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, easing off at times though with longer drier spells - staying largely dry in the far southwest.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius (west to east), in near calm.

Tonight

Scattered outbreaks of rain will continue overnight; mainly across eastern counties early on, with band of rain moving into the southwest and west before morning.

Lowest temperatures 4 to 9 degrees Celsius (coolest in the west).

Southeast breezes will be brisk along the east coast and later over Munster.