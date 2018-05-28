Monday's weather: Warm day with sunny spells; highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees

Today

Dense patches of mist and fog for a time this morning.

These will clear to give a warm day with sunny spells and a good deal of dry weather.

A few showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, these most likely in the midlands, south and west.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees with light variable breezes, a little cooler along coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and with patches of mist and fog developing.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.