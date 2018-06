Today

Some short sunny spells in the east but mostly cloudy today.

Dry apart from a few spots of drizzle or light rain - these mainly in the south and southwest.

Highest temperatures ranging from 16 in the northwest to between 18 and 21 degrees in the midlands and south. Moderate southwest breezes.

Tonight

Dry this evening and for much of tonight.

Patchy drizzle or light rain later tonight. Low cloud and mist.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Light southwest winds.