Monday's weather: Rainfall warning remains in effect for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo

Today

Most places will remain dry and cloudy today with just the odd shower.

However rain will tend to be persistent across parts of northwest Connacht and Ulster.

It will be rather windy as well with gusty southwest winds.

Highs of 14 to 16 degrees.

Tonight

Further rain in the northwest overnight but otherwise mainly dry.

Lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

Gusty southwest winds.

Rainfall warning for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo (status yellow)

A slow moving band of rain is expected to bring heavy and persistent rain over the period with rainfall amounts of 25-50mm expected.

There is potential for higher amounts in mountainous regions. Spot flooding possible.

Further rainfall is expected to follow Monday night and Tuesday.

Warning valid until 6pm.