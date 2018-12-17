Monday's weather: Rain will turn persistent and heavy in the west this evening

Today

This morning any frost will soon clear and it will start mostly dry and dull with a few bright spells in the east.

However, it will be cloudy in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards during the morning and early afternoon.

Later in the evening the rain will turn persistent and heavy in the west with the risk of spot flooding.

Southerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty but during the afternoon winds will increase strong with gales developing near Atlantic coasts.

Afternoon temperatures will be around 9 to 12 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight rain will turn very heavy in the west with the risk of thundery downpours at times.

The spell of very heavy rain will slowly spread eastwards with the risk of spot flooding.

South to southeast winds will increase further to reach gale force with severe gusts.

Near coasts winds will reach gale to strong gale force.

Later in the night winds will veer southwest and moderate over the western half of the country.

It will be relatively mild overnight of 8 to 11 degrees, but falling to around 5 to 7 degrees in the west around dawn.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal

South to southeast winds will reach mean speed at times between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

Winds may exceed these limits in coastal areas.

Warning valid from 1pm today until 4am Tuesday.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan

South to southeast winds will reach mean speeds at times between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

Winds may exceed these limits in coastal areas.

Warning valid from 7pm today until 9am tomorrow.