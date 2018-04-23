Monday's weather: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain; Highest temperatures 11C to 15C

TODAY

It will be mostly cloudy today. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and southwest this morning will gradually spread further eastwards.

The rain could occasionally turn persistent or heavy before clearing later in the afternoon to scattered showers and some bright spells.

Top temperatures of 11C to 15C in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, but strong at times near coasts.

TONIGHT

This evening scattered showers will die out and it will be mostly dry with some clear spells developing.

Showery rain will push into some western and southwestern coastal counties by morning.

Lowest temperatures will stay around 6C to 8C degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.