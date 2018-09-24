Monday's weather: Dry and bright in most areas with some showers

Today

A cold start today with any frost patches clearing to leave it dry and bright in most areas with a mix of cloud and good sunshine.

However, the odd shower cannot be ruled out in Ulster.

Afternoon temperatures will peak at between 12 and 15 degrees in mainly light westerly or variable breezes.

Tonight

Dry in most areas overnight with good clear spells.

However, outbreaks of rain will spread from the Atlantic to affect parts of the west coast by dawn on Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees but turning milder in most areas towards dawn on Tuesday as southerly winds begin to freshen.