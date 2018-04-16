Monday's weather: Dry and bright at first, ahead of very wet and windy evening

Today

Dry and bright in many places at first. However cloud will thicken with rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties during the morning in strong southerly winds.

The rain and strong winds will spread eastwards to most places during the afternoon turning persistent and heavy.

Very wet and windy countrywide this evening with some local spot flooding and strong to gale force southerly winds with gusts of 80 to 110km/h, highest in coastal and hilly areas.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Wet and windy with strong to gale force southerly winds and severe gusts. Heavy rain also with the continuing risk of local flooding.

However later in the night the rain will clear to scattered showers over the western half of the country.

Overnight lows of 9 or 10 degrees Celsius.

Wind warning for Ireland (status yellow)

South to southeast winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 80 and 110km/h.

Winds strongest along Atlantic coastal counties at first but the strong winds will extend countrywide through the course of the Monday afternoon and evening.

Warning valid from 9am Monday until 6am Tuesday.

Rainfall warning for Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford (status yellow)

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm expected over the period, with the potential for higher amounts on hills and mountains. Localised spot flooding possible.

Warning valid from 9am Monday until 6am Tuesday.