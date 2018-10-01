Monday's weather: Cool and dry with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 13C 14C

TODAY

A cool and dry start this morning, with grass frost clearing.

Some sunny spells in parts of the midlands east and south for a time this morning but becoming generally cloudy.

Blustery conditions with rain and drizzle will develop over parts of Ulster and Connacht during the afternoon and spread southwards this evening.

Highest temperatures of 13C or 14C degrees, possibly 15C in some southern areas.

Moderate west to southwesterly breezes, freshening later today and becoming strong and gusty in northern parts.

TONIGHT

Mild, misty and damp tonight with rain at times. Breezy with fresh and gusty west to northwest winds, strong in some northwestern and northern coastal areas. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.