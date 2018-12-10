Monday's weather: Cloudy, with some drizzle and getting warmer

Today

Today will be mostly cloudy, though a little sunshine will occur for a time in the east and north.

It will stay dry apart from a little rain or drizzle in western and northern coastal areas.

After a cold start temperatures will slowly recover, ranging from 6 or 7 degrees in the north to 10 or 11 degrees in the south by the end of the afternoon.

Light variable winds will become moderate southeast later.

Tonight

Tonight, it will stay largely dry and cloudy.

Southeast winds will increase a bit as well, becoming moderate to fresh.

Overnight temperatures will be between 8 and 11 degrees.