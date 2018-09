TODAY

It will be cloudy this morning, with outbreaks of rain and freshening southerly winds.

Rain will clear for some parts of country this afternoon but further heavy rain along western coastal counties.

It will be close and humid with highs of 17C to 19C.

TONIGHT

Further rain on the way overnight, heavy and persistent at times.

Lows of 12C to 15C degrees.

Winds becoming fresh westerly later in the night.