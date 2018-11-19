Monday's weather: Chilly, breezy and mainly dry; Highest temperatures 8C to 10C

TODAY

Today will be quite cold, breezy and mainly dry.

Sunny spells in many areas at first. Thickening cloud in the east will extend westwards across the country.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with one or two isolated showers developing.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 10C with moderate to fresh, gusty easterly winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry with a good deal of cloud and some clear intervals.

Some showers will develop in the east and south.

Lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C.