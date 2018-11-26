Monday's weather: A mostly dry day with sunny spells

Today

There'll be sunny spells today with the majority of the country dry.

Showers will be isolated.

Afternoon temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees in mostly light east or southeast winds.

Tomorrow

Winds will freshen in the evening to become moderate to fresh southeast, strengthening further to become strong overnight.

Along with the strengthening wind cloud will thicken in the southwest of the country, bringing rain there tonight, spreading through the west of the country overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range between 1 and 4 degrees generally, but will stay at 7 or 8 degrees in the southwest.