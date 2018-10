Today

Early morning fog clearing quickly.

Then mostly dry and bright for the day with good sunshine and light breezes.

After a cool start temps will reach 12 to 14 degrees in the early afternoon.

Tonight

Clear for the early part of the night but cloud will increase from the west overnight and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in western coastal areas around dawn.

Lows of 5 to 7 degrees in freshening southerly winds.