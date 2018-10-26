The Moncrieff Show is on the road again and this time we’re in Dublin for International Stout Day 2018

Moncrieff's Movies & Booze is live from The Guinness Open Gate Brewery at St James’s Gate in Dublin to help celebrate International Stout Day 2018 on Thursday 01st of November.

We’ll be celebrating all things stout and sampling some stouts from the experimental Brewery, we’ll be joined by some great international guests including Star Trek’s Marina Sirtis aka Counselor Deanna Troi and we’ll also have an out of this world announcement!

Join us as part of our audience we'll have fun, food, some frolicking, music and of course Movies & Booze all from within the confines of the Brewery!

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.

This event is for over 18’s only. Visit DrinkAware.ie