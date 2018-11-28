Monaghan company's plans for €25m plant on hold until there's clarity on Brexit

A Monaghan company's plans for a €25 million investment have been put on hold due to uncertainty over Brexit.

Silver Hill Foods, the country's largest duck processing business, says the new facility won't get the green light until at least March next year - when details of the UK's withdrawal from the EU become clear.

The company is based in Emyvale, a short distance from the border with Northern Ireland.

Chief Executive of Silverhill Foods, Michael Briody, said that while the business is growing and ready to expand with a €25m processing plant, they're taking a wait-and-see approach before implementing their plans.

Speaking on Business Breakfast this morning, he explained: "We're ready as a management team, as a board of directors to build... we're just waiting on Brexit, probably post March 2019, to see what happens there before that's given the green light."

Michael noted that they stopped taking on contract growers in the North after the Brexit referendum.

He stressed they'll be happy to go back to the North, but added: "The amount of crossings, the potential bureaucracy involved with getting veterinary certs etc on crossing the border... that's a potential problem, and we're going to have to have more foresight on how Brexit crystalises first."

He also pointed out that ducks grown north of the border after Brexit might be considered non-EU by some importers - suggesting that will "certainly be an issue".