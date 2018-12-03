'Mission complete': George HW Bush's service dog lies by casket

The US is preparing to remember former President George HW Bush, who died on Friday aged 94.

Wednesday has been designed a national day of mourning there.

While a photo of Mr Bush's service dog lying in front of his flag-draped casket is going viral.

A spokesman for the Bush family, Jim McGrath, posted the picture of the yellow labrador retriever on Twitter with the caption: "Mission complete. #Remembering41."

The dog, named Sully, will reportedly be travelling with the former president's casket on his flight from Texas to Washington DC on Monday.

The canine also has his own Instagram account under his full name, Sully HW Bush.

Mr Bush received Sully in June, after his wife Barbara Bush died, from America's VetDogs non-profit organisation.

Sully was specifically matched to provide support and companionship to Mr Bush in his daily activities.

At the time, Mr Bush said: "A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family".

— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Sully is named after former airline pilot Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009.

According to ABC News, Sully will now will go on to help wounded soldiers.

Mr Bush's body is to arrive in Washington on Monday for public viewing in the Capitol Rotunda.

The viewing will mark the start of four days of events that will include a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral on Wednesday, and a private service at Mr Bush's church in Houston on Thursday.

Additional reporting: IRN