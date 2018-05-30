Minister urges anyone with information about recent murders of young people to come forward

The Justice Minister is urging anyone with information about any of the recent murders of three young people to come forward.

Separate investigations are under way into the deaths of Anastasia Kriegel, Jastine Valdez and Cameron Reilly.

Detectives are still searching for 18-year-old Cameron’s phone and believe it holds vital clues to help identify his killers.

Charlie Flanagan today said it is important those responsible for the killings are held to account.

He said: "I'm very concerned that three horrific and brutal murders [have taken place] - and again I would appeal to the general public to provide and relevant or appropriate information to An Garda Síochana."

Minister Flanagan said there doesn't appear to be any relation between the three cases, adding: "I believe it's important that as a society we would reflect on the way we treat our fellow citizens."

Yesterday, the acting head of An Garda Síochana said the three deaths of young people in the space of two weeks is ‘unusual' and a 'coincidence’ - but stressed that significant progress has been made in the three investigations.