Minister signs order to remove use of religion in school admissions

The Education Minister Richard Bruton has signed a commencement order, which effectively bans the so-called 'baptism barrier' in Irish schools.

The order brings a number of sections of the Education (Admission to Schools) Act, 2018 into operation.

The reforms will make it easier for a child to access their local school and fulfils a number of a key actions.

Three of the four provisions will have immediate effect from Wednesday.

They will end the use of religion as a criteria in school admissions in almost all cases, end admission fees and provide the minister with the power to require schools to co-operate in relation to admission.

The order also provides Minister Brtuon with a power from Monday December 3rd to compel a school to open a special class following a number of steps.

Commenting on the changes, Mr Bruton said: "The order which I am signing today will ensure greater fairness in school admissions.

"While recognising the right of all schools to have their distinctive ethos, the removal of religion as a criteria for admission to school seeks to be fair to all parents including non-religious families that will now find that in virtually all publicly funded primary schools they will be treated the same as all other families in school admissions."

He will also bring into operation the section which provides the minister with a power - after a process of consultation with the National Council for Special Education (NCSE), the Board of Management and the Patron of a school - to compel a school to make additional provision for the education of children with special educational needs.

This power will come into effect from December.

Minister Bruton added: "Now is the opportune time before commencement of the remaining sections of the act, for all schools to start preparing their admission policies in line with the spirit of the admissions act.

"It is my intention to commence the remaining sections of the act in time for admission to the 2020/2021 school year.

"This will allow the necessary time for regulations and procedures to be drafted following consultation with the education partners."