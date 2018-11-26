Minister says arson attack on Donegal hotel is "not representative" of local community

The Justice Minister has condemned an arson attack on a Donegal hotel which is to be used as a direct provision centre.

The reception area of the Caiseal Mara hotel in Moville - which is to be used to accommodate 100 asylum seekers from next month - was damaged by the fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The owner of the premises was also injured, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A local meeting was held yesterday evening in reaction to the incident, with some of those attending saying they were "shocked" by what happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Over 100 people turn out for a public meeting in reaction to an arson attack on a hotel, which was to accommodate one-hundred asylum seekers in Moville. I’ll be on @BreakfastNT shortly @NewstalkFM #Donegal pic.twitter.com/u74eqyQ3fn — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) November 26, 2018

Minister Charlie Flanagan said the "despicable incident" is not representative of the local community.

He noted that gardaí are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show, Minister Flanagan observed: "An Garda Síochana are actively engaged in order to ensure that those responsible and behind this attack are brought to justice.

"This attack is not representative of the local community in Inishowen, and I think that was made clear in the public meeting yesterday afternoon."

Local councillor Martin Farren also stressed the attack doesn't represent the people of Moville.

He explained: "This is not a true reflection of the town and the people that live here.

"Moville is a seaside town, a very welcoming town - they are, like myself, totally shocked and angry about what happened."