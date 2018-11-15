Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore hit with 'ransomware' attack

Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore has suffered a 'ransomware' attack, the HSE has confirmed.

Ransomware refers to malicious software that typically blocks access to a computer, with the attacker demanding that money be paid in order to unlock it again.

According to the HSE, the attack targeted the Windows operating system and was an isolated incident.

In a statement, the organisation said: "There is no evidence of contagion in the wider health service beyond the initial attack.

"The Hospital has been working in conjunction with the HSE Office of the Chief Information Officer to restore the system and re-instate a functional Laboratory Information System within a re-configured secure HSE environment."

It adds: "There has been no impact on patient care and business continuity plans are in operation until the full system is restored. The HSE have informed the Data Protection Commission on a precautionary basis."