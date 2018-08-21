Microsoft says it 'disrupted' Russian attempt to interfere in upcoming US elections

Microsoft has claimed it 'disrupted' a Russian attempt to interfere ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.

Amid the ongoing investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, concerns have repeatedly been raised about potential attacks in the lead-up to this year's vote.

The election in November will see all seats in the US House of Representatives up for grabs, along with a third of Senate seats.

According to Microsoft, it last week "executed a court order to disrupt and transfer control of six internet domains" created by Strontium or 'Fancy Bear' - a group widely linked with the Russian government.

The tech giant said the group responsible created six web addresses - including two similar to US conservative think tanks the International Republican Institute and the Hudson Institute.

According to the New York Times, the two think tanks have "broken with President Trump" and sought continued action against Russia - such as sanctions and "pressing for human rights".

Several of the other addresses appear to reference the US Senate.

The company says it has no evidence of any successful attack using the domains, and doesn't know the identity of the 'ultimate targets' of any planned attack.

However, Microsoft has now taken control of the domains, and alerted the groups referenced.

In a post on the company's website, Microsoft President Brad Smith said they will now be introducing new measures for all political candidates, campaigns, think tanks and other organisations.

The 'free of charge' measures will include threat notifications to alert people of potential attacks, as well as 'security guidance' to help make networks and systems more secure.

The Microsoft chief wrote: "Despite last week’s steps, we are concerned by the continued activity targeting these and other sites and directed toward elected officials, politicians, political groups and think tanks across the political spectrum in the United States.

"Taken together, this pattern mirrors the type of activity we saw prior to the 2016 election in the United States and the 2017 election in France."

He added: "Democracy requires vigilance and at times action by citizens to protect and maintain it. No individual or company can hope to meet this imperative by itself. We all need to do our part."