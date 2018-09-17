Microsoft creating 200 new jobs in Dublin

Tech giant Microsoft is set to create 200 new jobs in Dublin.

Half of the roles will form part of an expansion of the company’s ‘innovative engineering team’ based in its Leopardstown complex.

The highly skilled roles will support of new and emerging technology solutions – including artificial intelligence (AI) – for customers around the world.

The recruits will be charged with accelerating the development and adoption of AI technologies and the creation of personalised customer experiences

The company is also recruiting 50 people to work in digital sales, with a further 50 roles available in its graduate programme, sales and in the Microsoft Data Centre.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said the expansion “shows the progress we are making in our mission to make this country an innovative, digital economy and a global leader for the tech sector.”

“I would like to congratulate and pay tribute to the existing staff and management at Microsoft Ireland who have allowed the company to go from strength to strength here over the last three decades,” she said.

Microsoft Ireland managing director Cathriona Hallahan said the company is “developing and deploying solutions fuelled by new technologies that are helping to support opportunities and solve challenges” for its customers.

“Our engineering team is at the centre of this work,” she said.

“From the creation of new cloud services that enable flexible working for employees and the adoption of machine learning to automated translation and the harnessing of data to provide personalised products; Microsoft engineers in Dublin are developing exciting innovations that have global impact.”

When the vacancies are filled it will bring the total numbers employed by Microsoft in Ireland to 2,200.