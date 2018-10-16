Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies aged 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died aged 65.

In a statement last night, his family said he had died from "cancer complications" after the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma he battled in 2009 returned earlier this year.

He died in Seattle yesterday afternoon.

Mr Allen established the software giant with his childhood friend Bill Gates in 1975 – after persuading him to drop out of Harvard.

He was estimated to be the 46th richest person in the world at the time of his death, with a net worth of $20.2 billion (€17.4bn).

In a statement, his sister said he was a “remarkable individual on every level.”

“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend,” she said.

“Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern.

“For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends.

“At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Mr Gates said he was “heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends.”

Mr Allen served as Microsoft's executive vice president of research and new product development until 1983 when he resigned after being diagnosed with cancer for the first time at just 30-years-old.

He never married, had no children, and was often considered reclusive, not wanting to be in the limelight.

Mr Allen founded Vulcan Inc in 1986 to oversee his diverse business activities and philanthropic efforts, from sports teams to conservation projects.

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates, left, chats Paul Allen during a basketball game in the US, 11-03-2004. Image: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

In 2010 he publicly pledged to give away the majority of his fortune, saying he believed "those fortunate to achieve great wealth should put it to work for the good of humanity."

During his lifetime he gave more than $2bn to a variety of causes including education, wildlife and environmental conservation, the arts, health and community services.

Mr Allen founded the Allen Institute for Brain Science, the Institute for Artificial Intelligence, and the Institute for Cell Science and Stratolaunch Systems, a space transportation venture.

He was also a keen musician and in 2013 released a blues-rock album called Everywhere at Once, under Sony's Legacy Recordings.

Additional reporting from IRN ...