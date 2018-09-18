Michael D Higgins "very much looking forward to" Presidential campaign

Michael D Higgins says he’s looking forward to the upcoming Presidential campaign, adding that he hopes it’s dignified and focused on real issues.

The President has been speaking about the race for the Áras at the National Ploughing Championships, which he officially opened in Co Offaly this morning.

He spent the morning surveying the 350 competitors taking part in the different ploughing competitions this week.

Asked about his own bid for a second term in office, Michael D Higgins said: "I'll be talking about the Presidential campaign in a few days time or maybe next week. Today belongs to the Ploughing... today belongs to rural Ireland and farmers.

"But I'm very much looking forward to the campaign. I've never run away from a campaign in my life."

He added: "I've been delighted to have answered questions for 30 or 40 years in relation to campaigns."

A Sunday Business Post / Red C poll published over the weekend showed President Higgins enjoying a clear lead in the race with 67% support - more than double the support of the other candidates combined.

Some of the candidates running against President Higgins in next month's are also attending the Ploughing Championships.

Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Senator Joan Freeman - all of whom have secured their places on the Presidential ballot after receiving the required endorsements from local authorities - are campaigning at the event today.