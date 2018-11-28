Mexican government criticised after announcing top honour for Jared Kushner

The outgoing Mexican government has come under fire after announcing that the country's highest civilian honour for foreigners will be awarded to senior Trump aide Jared Kushner.

Mr Kushner - who is also Donald Trump's son-in-law - is being awarded the Order of the Aztec Eagle for his role in recent trade negotiations between the US, Canada and Mexico.

President Trump had threatened to walk away from the deal, claiming it had led to an exodus of manufacturing jobs to Mexico.

However, US negotiators ultimately reached a deal with Mexico in August - with Canada also signing up during last-minute talks before an October deadline.

In a statement, Mexico's foreign ministry said: "Mr Kushner's participation was decisive in initiating the process of renegotiating NAFTA and preventing a unilateral exit from the United States of the treaty.

"His constant and effective involvement was key to achieving a successful conclusion to the negotiations."

The announcement came only days before the end of President Enrique Peña Nieto's term in office.

In comments to reporters, the outgoing president said Mr Kushner was a 'great ally' to the country.

Al Jazeera reports Mr Kushner will be honoured in a ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires tomorrow.

However, the move drew quick condemnation on social media.

Many Mexicans slammed the move due to Mr Kushner's links with Donald Trump, who frequently targeted Mexicans in speeches during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Historian Enrique Krauze called giving the award to the senior White House aide 'a supreme act of humiliation and cowardice'.

Actor Gael Garcia Bernal described the decision as 'shameful' and an act of 'self-humiliation'.

Qué nivel de humillación auto infligida, demeritando cualquier valor agregado que esa condecoración pudiera tener. Vergüenza. Tremenda. Y ni se diga del encabronamiento que nos causa. https://t.co/Ab6MFbJNyo — Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) November 27, 2018

Previous recipients of the Aztec Order include the likes of Walt Disney, author Gabriel García Márquez and Queen Elizabeth II.

President Peña Nieto has grown hugely unpopular during his six-year term in office, with approval ratings having sunk as low as 12% in recent years.

He'll be succeeded over the weekend by leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (often referred to as AMLO), who won a landslide victory in July's presidential election with more than 50% of the votes.