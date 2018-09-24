Metallica to play Slane Castle next June

They will play their WorldWired show on June 8th 2019

News
Metallica | Image: MCD

It has been confirmed that rock group Metallica will play their first Irish show in a decade at Slane Castle next year.

They are bringing their WorldWired show to Slane on June 8th 2019.

Special guests include Ghost and Bokassa.

However the concert remains subject to licence.

Tickets priced from €89.50 will go on sale Friday September 28th at 10.00am.

While a limited number of 750 Black Tickets will be available for €598.

Black Ticket holders need only choose the show(s) they want to see and make an online reservation no less than 48 hours before the gig.

The new dates are Metallica's first in the UK and Europe, since the September 2017 to May 2018 indoor run that broke attendance records in 29 venues across the continent.


