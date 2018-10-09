Met Éireann says Atlantic storm could hit Ireland later this week

Ireland could be hit by a strong Atlantic storm later this week, with possible strong winds along the west coast in particular.

Met Éireann says there is the potential for a named storm coming close to Ireland on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

If it is formally named later this week, the storm would be called Callum - as it would be the third 'named' storm to hit Ireland or the UK so far this storm season.

While it's not yet clear whether Ireland will be significantly impacted by any bad weather, Met Éireann's Harm Luijkx says a storm looks likely.

He explained: "There's a lot of uncertainty still... [but] on Friday morning it looks like a storm on the Atlantic is going to bring a lot of windy weather over us.

"We're not sure yet if it's going to be named, but it looks like at the moment the west coast will be worst affected."

He said the storm could also bring more unsettled weather, including potential heavy rain on Friday night and Saturday.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo until 3pm today.

Forecasters at Met Éireann say a slow moving band of rain will continue to bring heavy rain at times, with additional rainfall amounts of 25-40mm likely.