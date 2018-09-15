Men arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking off Kerry coast released without charge

Three men arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking off the Kerry coast have been released without charge.

It follows an extensive search of their yacht by customs officers, which failed to find any trace of drugs.

The three men, two from County Louth and one Czech national, were en route to Dingle from the Azores when they were detained by the Naval Service.

Their boat was detained off the Skellig Rocks and brought into Kinsale Harbour where customs officers began a detailed search.

However they found no trace of drugs on board.

Gardaí who were questioning the men, all aged in their 30s, at Bandon Garda Station opted not to extend their detention and released them without charge.

The yacht seizure was part of a multi-agency operation involving the Naval Service, Customs and Gardaí from a number of specialist units – as well as local officers in West Cork.