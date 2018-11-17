Members of public to be banned from using social media in courtrooms

From this month, members of the public will no longer be allowed to post on social media about a trial from the courtroom.

The Chief Justice has announced new guidelines in relation to social media use in the public gallery while a trial is in session.

Using Twitter and other social media platforms has brought court proceedings to a wider audience - and while that has been welcomed by many, it has also brought potential pitfalls.

An accused person is entitled to a fair trial, and court reporters must abide by certain strict rules to ensure that right is protected throughout.

To eliminate the risk of a member of the public tweeting or publishing something online that may prejudice a trial, Chief Justice Frank Clarke has today announced a ban on anyone other than bona fide members of the press and lawyers from using social media - or text messaging in any form - in courtrooms.

In a speech, he said the potential for unregulated social media to have an impact on the fairness of the trial process itself is a "legitimate and particular concern" for the judiciary.

Mr Justice Clarke argued: "I am acknowledging the existence, presence and huge power of social media in our lives. I am acknowledging the great good it can and does bring to many aspects of our lives.

"But I also have to acknowledge that - like all means of communications it can be used for good and bad."

He added that if it appears the new rules will need to be reinforced by legislation, then the Courts Service will ask for that to be considered.

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice