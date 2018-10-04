Medtech company to create 600 jobs at new Limerick facility

600 jobs will be created in Castletroy in Limerick.

The US medtech company Edwards Lifesciences, which makes medical equipment, is set to create the jobs over the coming years at a new 'state-of-the-art' plant.

Plans for the Irish facility were announced earlier this year, but it has now been confirmed Castletroy has been chosen as the location for the site.

The €80 million manufacturing facility will be located at the National Technological Park, with the new plant set to be completed by 2021.

Around 600 jobs will be created across areas such as planning, quality control, assembly, engineering and finance once the new facility is fully operational.

Nathan Tenzer, Plant General Manager for Edwards Lifesciences, said: "The site we have selected to base our operations in Ireland was chosen for many reasons, but one main attraction for us was the wealth of experienced talent available with the skills we require in the medical technology sector."

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys added that the announcement is "wonderful news for the local community".

“It is a vote of confidence in the region to have a global leader in the Medtech sector, like Edwards, located here," she added.

Edwards opened an initial site in Shannon earlier this year, with 60 people set to be employed there ahead of the opening of the permanent site in Limerick.

