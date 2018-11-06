Meath house examined as part of Giedre Raguckaite murder investigation

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite are examining a house in Laytown, Co Meath.

They launched a murder inquiry on Saturday, after the 29-year-old Lithuanian citizen was last seen in May.

Ms Raguckaite came to Ireland from the UK in April 2018.

She lived in a number of properties between April and May - the last known residence being 37 College Heights, Dundalk in Co Louth.

She moved out of that property on May 23rd, and it is not yet known where she lived after that.

On August 22nd, a Lithuanian national who resides in Dundalk reported Giedre missing to the Gardaí.

A missing person investigation was started, and it has established that she was last seen at a house in the Laytown area with two men on May 29th at about 11.00pm.

Last known contact

Her phone has not been in use since the morning of May 30th - nor has there been any activity on her social media accounts or contact with any family or friends.

Gardaí have carried out over 170 lines of enquiry - including liaising with the PSNI, UK police forces, Interpol, the Lithuanian police force and the Lithuanian embassy.

As a result of those enquiries, it was decided to re-categorise the investigation as a homicide on October 31st.

Her father, Arunas Raguckas, is 58 and lives at Kaunas, Lietuva, Lithuania. Her mother is deceased.

She has two sisters Gintare Raguckaite (31) who lives in Italy and Zavile Raguckaite (31) living in Cyprus.

The last confirmed contact with Giedre was with her father by phone at 6.35pm (Irish time) on May 29th.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the case and is in contact with her family.

Appeal

Giedre is described as 1.67 meters in height, of thin build, 8/9 stone, with shoulder length blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public, and especially the Lithuanian community, for details of:

Any person who provided accommodation temporary or otherwise for Giedre since 23/5/18, no matter how short the stay

Anyone who has seen Giedre on or since the 29/5/18

Anyone who is in possession of any information surrounding Giedre's disappearance on May 29th 2018

And to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388-400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.