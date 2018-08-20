Measles cases hit 'record high' in Europe

Measles cases have hit a record high in Europe, the World Health Organisation has warned.

More than 41,000 children and adults were infected with the disease in the first half of the year - a number said to 'far exceed' full year totals recorded every other year this decade.

The entirety of 2017, for example, saw 23,927 cases - which was the highest rate recorded between 2010 and 2017.

In contrast, 2016 saw only 5,273 cases.

In Ireland, WHO statistics show there were 95 cases of measles between July 2017 and June 2018.

Seven countries in Europe - France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine - have seen more than 1,000 cases so far this year.

Image: WHO

Ukraine has been the hardest hit, with 23,000 cases accounting for more than half of the total European cases.

In Serbia, meanwhile, there have been 14 reports of measles-related deaths in 2018.

There has been at least 37 deaths due to measles across the continent so far this year.

Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Regional Director for Europe, explained: "Following the decade’s lowest number of cases in 2016, we are seeing a dramatic increase in infections and extended outbreaks.

"We call on all countries to immediately implement broad, context-appropriate measures to stop further spread of this disease. Good health for all starts with immunization, and as long as this disease is not eliminated we are failing to live up to our Sustainable Development Goal commitments."

Earlier this month, the HSE confirmed a measles outbreak in Dublin, with officials stressing that the best protection is full vaccination with two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.