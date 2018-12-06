Mayor Sadiq Khan: London will always be open to the Irish

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has praised the Irish people for their contributions to the British capital.

Mr Khan met President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday.

President Higgins thanked him, on behalf of the Irish people and in particular the Irish communities in London, for his work in relation to the celebration of St Patrick's Day.

The men discussed a wide range of issues - including climate change, sustainable development, housing, transport and Brexit.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan signs the guestbook at Áras an Uachtaráin | Image via @PresidentIRL on Twitter

President Higgins also expressed his sympathies and support for the people of London - in relation to a number of terrorist attacks in recent years - and the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The discussions also focused on the importance of close cooperation between Dublin and London.

President Higgins stressed the importance of linking economic prosperity to greater social cohesion and solidarity, in and between countries.

"It is an absolute pleasure to be here", London Mayor Sadiq Khan writes in the Áras an Uachtaráin guestbook | Image via @PresidentIRL on Twitter

In a tweet after the talks, Mr Khan said: "London just wouldn't be the city it is without the contribution of the Irish community.

"Today I made sure (President Higgins) knows London is and always will be open to our Irish friends".

London just wouldn’t be the city it is without the contribution of the Irish community. Today I made sure @PresidentIRL @MichaelDHiggins knows London is and always will be open to our Irish friends. #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/w6g8Z65NAi — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 6, 2018



