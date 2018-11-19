May to step up Brexit defence ahead of crucial EU summit

The Tánaiste has praised the EU Brexit negotiating team as he makes his way to Brussels for a meeting with EU foreign affairs ministers.

The meeting comes as UK Prime Minister Theresa May steps up her defence of the draft withdrawal agreement accepted by her Cabinet last week.

She is expected to use a speech at the Confederation of British Industry EU citizens to insist that the agreement “fulfils the wishes of the British people as expressed in the 2016 referendum.”

She will also talk tough on immigration – noting that EU citizens will not receive preferential treatment after Brexit.

"We now have an intense week of negotiations ahead of us in the run-up to the special European Council on Sunday,” she will say.

"During that time I expect us to hammer out the full and final details of the framework that will underpin our future relationship and I am confident that we can strike a deal at the council that I can take back to the House of Commons.”

It remains unclear whether Mrs May will face a leadership challenge this week.

She is waiting to hear if the number of Tory MPs demanding a no-confidence vote has reached the required 48.

At least 24 have confirmed publicly that they have sent their letter to the chair of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, Graham Brady.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney

In a statement before travelling to Brussels, Minister Coveney welcomed the opportunity to move the process forward.

“After months of negotiations, we are pleased to be in a position to discuss the finalised Withdrawal Agreement and outline of the Joint Political Declaration with our EU partners,” he said.

“This is a positive development, albeit against the backdrop of our shared regret that the UK is leaving the EU.”

He praised chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier and “his exceptional team” for finding “innovative and practical solutions to complex problems” throughout the talks.

“Their deep understanding of the unique nature of the Irish issues throughout this process has produced a withdrawal text with the protection of the Good Friday Agreement at its core,” he said.

Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the media in Brussels, 14-11-2018. Image: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Transition period

It comes amid reports that Mr Barnier is preparing to offer the UK a further extension of the transition period to allow more time to negotiate a future trade deal.

He told a meeting of EU27 ambassadors over the weekend that the transition phase could be pushed out to 2022 – far longer than the “few months” Mrs May initially suggested to reporters.

There were no objections from the EU ambassadors and it is believed the option will be proposed to Mrs May this week.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Meanwhile the UK Labour Party has put forward its alternative plan for Brexit – which would keep the UK in a permanent customs union with the EU.

The party believes the plan would eliminate the need for a hard border of backstop solution in Ireland.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will tell the same conference attended by Mrs May that: "The government is trying to force a bad deal that doesn't meet our country's needs by threatening us all with the chaos and serious damage to our economy of a no-deal outcome.”

"The prime minister knows that no deal isn't a real option. Neither the cabinet nor parliament would endorse such an extreme and dangerous course.

"If the Prime Minister is unable to negotiate an agreement that can win a majority in parliament and work for the whole country, Labour's alternative plan can and must take its place."

The draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is due to be ratified at a special summit of EU leaders this Sunday.