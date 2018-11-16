May remains defiant amid threat of further resignations

Westminster is braced for further ministerial resignations today as MPS continue to voice anger over the draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Yesterday two of British Prime Minister Theresa May's top team resigned over the plan – with Environment Secretary Michael Gove reportedly considering his position this morning.

Mrs May could also face a no confidence vote – if as many as 48 Tory MPs send letters calling for a change in leadership.

Yesterday, she vowed to see her plan through Parliament, telling reporters she is not going anywhere.

“Serving in high office is an honour and privilege,” she said. “It is also a heavy responsibility.”

“That is true at any time – but especially when the stakes are so high.

“Leadership is about taking the right decisions not the easy ones. Am I going to see this through? Yes.”

Resignations

Two Cabinet Ministers aides resigned in protest at the plans yesterday alongside a number of junior ministers and Government aides.

Brexit Secretary was first of the big names to go – claiming the plan represented a "very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom" as it offers special status for Northern Ireland.

He was followed out the exit door by Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

Five other Conservative MPs then quit their government or party roles.

Sources in the UK suggest Environment Secretary Michael Gove was offered the role of Brexit secretary – but he reportedly rejected it because he would have been unable to go back to Brussels and renegotiate the deal.

No confidence motion

Arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg yesterday revealed that he had submitted a letter of no-confidence in the PM and it remains to be seen how many others have followed suit.

He said he was not interested in filling the role himself – and put forward Mr Raab, Ms McVey, foreign secretary Boris Johnson, former Brexit secretary David Davis and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt as potential candidates.

Westminster rules mean there will be no indication of how many letters have been sent unless the threshold of 48 is met.

This morning, Conservative MP Nigel Huddleston says they don't have the numbers to force her out:

“Certainly some colleagues are that determined,” he said. “They do want to remove her.”

“But the vast majority of the party respectfully disagrees with that position and she has got a lot of loyalists not only in the party but also the country.”

Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders have welcomed the 585 page draft withdrawal agreement.

Mr Varadkar said the deal offers a “satisfactory outcome” on Irish priorities – including protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area.

He observed: “It envisages that the UK and the EU would establish a shared customs territory with Northern Ireland applying some additional rules for goods to ensure that no need for border between north and south arises."

“The text makes clear that this backstop would apply unless and until a better solution is agreed.”

Speaking on Thursday morning, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned that "our work is not finished" and there is still a "long road ahead" for all sides.