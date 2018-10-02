Material seized after searches across 12 counties targeting child pornography distribution

Gardaí say 32 premises have been searched nationwide by personnel attached to the Online Child Exploitation Unit.

Searches were carried out in 12 counties as part of an intelligence-led operation to target people who possess, import and distribute child abuse material (child pornography) on the internet.

The operation was carried out between September 27th and October 1st.

Digital material, computers and mobile telephones have been seized - and will be subject of forensic examination.

One of the searches targeted an individual who is suspect for selling and facilitating the online distribution of child sex dolls.

This person was arrested and subsequently detained before being released, pending an investigation file being prepared for forwarding to the the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are also liaising with Tusla, the Child & Family Agency regarding any child protection concerns that arise.

Officers say a number of additional follow up searches are anticipated in the near future.

Operation Ketch

It is part of Operation Ketch III, whose objectives are to identify child protection concerns at each premises searched and engage appropriately with Tusla, the Child & Family Agency; and target persons suspected of possessing, importing and distributing online child abuse material (child related pornography).

In the course of the three phases of Operation Ketch undertaken to date, over 100 suspects have been targeted.

During February of this year, a total of 38 premises were searched in the course of the first phase.

Five months later, in July, an additional 35 premises were searched.

This was the first occasion on which child sex dolls were seized during the course of searches undertaken by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, who heads the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, said: "The Garda Síochána wishes to reassure the public, through operations such as Ketch and other ongoing work undertaken by the Online Child Exploitation Unit, at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), that they will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in the possession, importation and distribution of child abuse material and who pose a danger to children within our communities".